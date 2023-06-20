India’s High Commission celebrates yoga

– enthusiasts unite for ninth international celebration

The High Commission of India in Guyana, in collaboration with the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), organised a vibrant celebration of the ninth International Day of Yoga (IDY).

The event took place last Sunday at the Muslim Youth Organisation on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown, following a series of curtain raiser yoga events held in the preceding days.

Under the theme, “Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” which embodies India’s shared aspiration for “One Earth, One Family, and One Future,” the event aimed to increase awareness of yoga’s holistic approach to wellness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over the global celebration of yoga from the United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA on June 21, uniting the entire world in commemorating this special day.

Yoga has gained trust as one of the most effective methods for improving physical and mental health, aligning with the values of mental and physical well-being in today’s society. The International Day of Yoga promotes the development of a consistent meditation routine to enhance mental clarity and self-awareness, vital elements for thriving in a stress-free environment. It emphasises the importance of balance in our fast-paced contemporary lives, promoting stress reduction, mindfulness, and overall health and vitality.

The event was graced by esteemed personalities such as Minister of Public Services Sonia Parag, resident ambassadors and members of the Diplomatic Corps, representatives from the media, and members of various socio-cultural organisations. Additionally, students from universities and schools across Guyana participated in the celebrations.

As the chief guest representing His Excellency President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Minister Parag emphasised the significance of yoga, its philosophy, and the positive and healing effects it brings.

She commended the Indian High Commission’s efforts in organising regular yoga events, spreading its benefits throughout Guyana and reinforcing the deep-rooted connection between yoga and Indian culture in the country.

High Commissioner Dr. KJ Srinivasa elaborated on the multitude of yoga events taking place in India and around the world, organised by the Government of India and Indian embassies abroad.

He highlighted the primary event led by Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, where an estimated 250 million people were expected to participate in the International Day of Yoga celebrations. Dr. Srinivasa shared detail s of innovative initiatives such as the Ocean Ring of Yoga, the Yoga Bharatmala, and Har Aangan Yoga, which showcased the widespread reach of yoga across different locations and communities.

The High Commissioner extended an invitation to all participants to join future yoga events organised by the High Commission in Berbice, Essequibo, as well as those in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Guyana Defense Force (GDF) later in the month.

He emphasised the High Commission’s focus on engaging youth in the yoga programme, ensuring that the younger generation in Guyana can benefit from this traditional Indian science of well-being.

He also extended his best wishes on Father’s Day, urging everyone to continue practicing yoga and encouraging their family and friends to adopt it regularly for physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Dr. Srinivasa also mentioned the Yoga Day celebrations held by the High Commission of India in Antigua & Barbuda, St Kitts & Nevis, and Anguilla, which garnered significant attention from dignitaries and yoga enthusiasts.

During the event, all attendees, under the guidance of SVCC yoga instructor Mr. Mohit Maan, performed various asanas based on the Common Yoga Protocol. Additionally, the High Commission facilitated yoga volunteers and individuals who completed 108 Suryanamaskar poses, all of whom hailed from Guyana.

The IDY event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of over 200 yoga enthusiasts. To maximise the reach of yoga, the event was live-streamed on the social media accounts of the High Commission and SVCC, ensuring a wider outreach and engagement.

Yoga, regarded as a gift of India to mankind and an integral part of Indian tradition and culture for holistic living, has transcended barriers of race, religion, and culture, becoming a global health movement. It is a mental and physical discipline rooted in a subtle science that seeks to harmonize the mind and body. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Government of India has been committed to promoting and propagating yoga worldwide, allowing the entire world to benefit from this traditional Indian science of well-being.

In recognition of its significance, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga since 2015, coinciding with the Summer Solstice, a day of special importance in various parts of the world.

The High Commission’s celebration of the ninth International Day of Yoga in Guyana showcased the unity and shared commitment towards embracing yoga as a means to achieve physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.