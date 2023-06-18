Teen murdered after trying to part fight involving sisters

THE police are investigating the murder of Dequan Pyle, a 19-year-old labourer who was fatally beaten on Saturday at Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, by a 30-year-old man at around 06:30 hrs.

According to the Police, Pyle lived with his sisters at Laing Avenue, and on the morning in question, he attempted to break up a disagreement involving his sisters and a few other girls in the neighbourhood.

During the fracas, the male partners of the other females also intervened, during which one of them, who was armed with a piece of wood about 30 inches in length, lashed the victim to the back of his head.

The young man collapsed, and, according to the Police, the suspect dropped the wood during which he and the others started throwing bottles and bricks at the victim’s family members before making good their escape.

The victim was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead; his body is presently lying at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing, and the Police are trying to locate the suspect and his accomplices.