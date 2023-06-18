News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Teen murdered after trying to part fight involving sisters
murder

THE police are investigating the murder of Dequan Pyle, a 19-year-old labourer who was fatally beaten on Saturday at Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, by a 30-year-old man at around 06:30 hrs.
According to the Police, Pyle lived with his sisters at Laing Avenue, and on the morning in question, he attempted to break up a disagreement involving his sisters and a few other girls in the neighbourhood.

During the fracas, the male partners of the other females also intervened, during which one of them, who was armed with a piece of wood about 30 inches in length, lashed the victim to the back of his head.
The young man collapsed, and, according to the Police, the suspect dropped the wood during which he and the others started throwing bottles and bricks at the victim’s family members before making good their escape.

The victim was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead; his body is presently lying at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.
Investigations are ongoing, and the Police are trying to locate the suspect and his accomplices.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Trina Williams

More from this author

Trina Williams
Trina Williams
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.