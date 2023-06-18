Tagman Technology inks partnership with brand developer Ingram Micro

TAGMAN Technology, a leading provider of innovative digital solutions in Guyana, has partnered with supply chain and the technology brand developer Ingram Micro, to bring a new level of digital transformation and state-of-the-art solutions to organisations in Guyana.

This collaboration brings several key benefits, including an expanded product portfolio featuring renowned vendors like Microsoft, Adobe, Google, Dell, Apple, and Cisco.

Tagman Technology is a company that evolved from a merger between Tagman Media Inc. and Housty Designs, and is dedicated to implementing innovative and sustainable digital solutions that enhance industry operations.

Ingram Micro has operations in over 60 countries, with over 27, 000 associates, covering six continents.

According to a press release from Tagman, through the partnership, Tagman Technology and Ingram Micro will be able to bring together their extensive knowledge, expertise, and resources of the two companies and combine their unique strengths of to set up a new benchmark for excellence in the technology landscape in Guyana

“With the support of Ingram Micro’s global distribution network and profound expertise in IT, Tagman Technology is poised to enhance its service offerings and expand its capabilities to better serve clients’ evolving needs,” the statement said.

It further noted that “With enhanced logistics and support powered by Ingram Micro’s robust supply chain capabilities, Tagman Technology ensures efficient product delivery and exceptional post-sales assistance. Leveraging Ingram Micro’s extensive distribution network spanning over 160 countries, Tagman Technology gains a global presence, opening doors to new market opportunities. By combining their expertise, Tagman Technology and Ingram Micro accelerate clients’ digital transformation initiatives, unlocking efficiencies, enhancing agility, and providing a competitive edge.”

CEO of Tagman Technology, Alex Graham called the collaboration powerful synergy between two industry leaders committed to driving digital transformation in Guyana.

“Through our expanded capabilities and access to a broader range of transformative technology solutions, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional value and help our clients achieve their digital objectives,” Graham is quoted in the statement as saying.

“Tagman Technology and Ingram Micro are poised to reshape Guyana’s digital landscape, providing cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled service to propel organisations into the future.”