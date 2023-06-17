Enmore, surrounding communities to undergo drastic transformation

–industrial estate, railway track among plans, says President Ali

WITH the East Coast Demerara corridor undergoing major transformations such as the four-lane road expansion, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday disclosed that Enmore and surrounding communities are poised to become an industrial hub.

While delivering the feature address at the commemoration ceremony for the Enmore Martyrs, he said: “This area here on the East Coast, encompassing Enmore and Paradise and the surrounding communities will be drastically transformed.”

Among several developments earmarked to provide thousands of jobs for East Coast residents are an industrial estate, which will soon be set up, as the government is looking to redevelop the commercial zone.

Revealing some of the plans which will be executed, once the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government secures a second term in office, the President said: “Definitely in the next term of office for the People’s Progressive Party, we will be looking at the train to see the viability of having a train along the East Bank, East Coast.”

On the other hand, while highlighting the importance of the sugar industry and the government’s commitment to strengthening the sector, he said: “We [the government] would welcome an engagement with the management, the union, or the workers as we seek to further collaborate and expand our relationship, and to reposition our priorities.”

Noting that “…you can’t have sugar if you don’t have cane,” the President said that he understands that Guyana is expected to produce 60,000 tonnes by the end of this year, however, for 2024, there is the goal of 100,000 on the agenda already.

MAJOR REPLANTING EXERCISE

The President also revealed that there will be a major replanting exercise, in which Guyana will receive scientific assistance from countries like India, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic in order to have the right kind of seedlings, and to establish a nursery that will make it possible to expedite the process of having more seedlings available, so that the cultivation can be expanded quickly.

The government is also anticipating that the Albion packaging facility will be operational by the end of this year, as a result of the modernisation that is taking place there.

“I believe that by the end of this year, with the modernisation that is taking place with the opening of the new estate, hopefully, the packaging plant in Albion will be ready…,” he said, adding: “And we have expanded cultivation that we’ll be in a better position to analyse the next three to five years of the industry, and to make the right type of decisions that are critical and key in advancing the prospects of this very important industry.”

Noting the pivotal role the sacrifices of the Enmore Martyrs played in Guyana’s attaining its independence, since their fight

was not just about sugar workers but for all Guyanese to have a better quality of life, President Ali said:

“Their sacrifice created, not a partisan struggle, not a political party struggle, but a national struggle; it was the tragedy that led to ensuring that we will not rest until the country was free and independent…”

TAKING THE COUNTRY FORWARD

After thanking the thousands of Guyanese who supported the PPP in the recent Local Government Elections (LGEs) and cast their votes in the interest of the nation, the Head of State reminded them that they are, ultimately, the sole beneficiaries.

“At the end of the day,” he said, “political parties are there to bring people together; that should be the aim. And the political system should always end with people winning.”

He said that in retrospect, he is content that even the Opposition has come to recognise that at the end of the day, it was the people who won.

And, in keeping with their commitments, the President said that even in areas where the PPP/C did not win, the government will still strive to improve them by carrying out their plans for local development.

“We have to work harder and stronger now, and work harder and stronger to let those persons know that they supported a political system that will stand true to its commitment that would stand true to its promises,” he said.

Additionally, the Head of State emphasised the need to respect other people’s choices and political stances, saying that when Guyana achieves this, we would no longer have politics based on division, but rather one based on values.

The President also said that within the coming days, the framework for several developmental projects, such as the ‘One Guyana’ Commission, will be worked on.