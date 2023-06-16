Investors plan to construct $2B plaza at Vreed-en-Hoop

GUY-CAN Investors Group Inc. plans to construct a state-of-the-art plaza called SPECTRUM at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, in order to meet the growing demand for residential, commercial and entertainment spaces.

According to the project summary submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for review, the plaza will be located at 14 Coglan Dam, Vreed-en-hoop, which is next to the busy Vreed-en-Hoop shopping area and the Vreed-en-Hoop Shore Base.

SPECTRUM hopes to provide safe, comfortable and professional residential, retail and entertainment spaces in an efficient and effective manner for its customers, catering to the needs of the community and the high demand in the area, the company said.

The project entails the construction of multiple buildings, each serving various purposes such as dining, recreation, entertainment, and retail. These buildings will include a restaurant, supermarket, rooftop bar, pool hall, office space, gym, retail outlets, and a hotel.

The project will be done in phases over a period of time estimated to be four years. Construction is expected to be completed by December 1, 2026.

The first building, a roof top bar, was expected to start in February, 2023 and be completed by August 31, 2023, while the second building, a supermarket, was expected to start May 1, 2023 and be completed by December 10, 2023.

This project will generate direct employment opportunities for 50 plus persons during the construction phase and 500 plus persons during the operational phase.

“Our research indicates that there is a greater demand for modern professional services in Guyana; especially in Vreed-en-Hoop community where there will be massive business opportunity in the Oil and Gas field,” the company said.

The project will be designed to attract more of a retail and entertainment setting, which caters for the huge demand caused by the many off shore businesses.