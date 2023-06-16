Hate like this has been rejected in LGE 2023

I APOLOGISE for the absence of my column in the print edition yesterday but it was in the online edition with the title “LGE 2023: Journalism that is deceiving and politicised.”

In that column, I ended with these words; “I will describe evil ignorance when a man who writes a daily letter in the Kaieteur News (KN), Stabroek News and Demerara Waves, an outfit he owns, (and he is closely connected to the two newspapers), yelled out that the PPP did badly and that the results show the PPP has to fear for the future. This man says he is a devoted Catholic. Maybe God needs to teach him to read figures.”

It is these kinds of expressions of hate that had a direct impact on the results of LGE 2023 where the PPP pulled in substantial multi-racial votes. It is only a hate-filled person smothering in insanity can look at a comparative, statistical outlay between LGE 2018 and LGE 2023 and not see prodigious PPP inroads into traditional PNC territories.

Some of the results border on the unbelievable. In Plaisance, the PPP has been a traditional loser in central and municipal elections. In 2023, the NDC there will have a PPP chairman. Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton lives in Plaisance. In Bartica and Georgetown what was unthinkable came into reality – the PPP won in the former and generated immense additions to what it had in 2018.

There is the opposite side of the coin. In LGE 2023, the PPP did not see diminishing numbers in its historic fortresses. Yet this hate-filled man has made two conclusions. The PPP did badly while the PNC maintained its natural physiology. Secondly, the outcome of last Monday’s poll has thrown the PPP’s 2025 victory in doubt. What analysis can you use to describe such a mind?

The depravity gets deeper when you consider that within the PNC’s leadership there is a crescendo of anti-Norton sentiments since Tuesday afternoon that may see the banishment of Norton before 2023 passes into history.

So, even the PNC’s hierarchy is worried about the LGE 2023 results but the influential man at Kaieteur News, Stabroek News, Demerara Waves who writes a daily letter in both newspapers have declared a defeat for the PPP.

Looked at from any angle this is a hateful mind. But this kind of mind-set has been rejected at the LGE poll last Monday.

The more poison these people generate, the more they fall by the wayside and the Guyanese people see them as comical or insane or toxic. This is the problem the PNC and their surrogates and the Catholic daily writer has. There is a brand new generation in Guyana. It is called the post-1990 children who have grown up.

Almost 75 percent of this nation can be described as young if you use the benchmark of 38 years as a young age. In this generation, there are African Guyanese who are breaking with the past. It will not come overnight but in LGE 2023 the psychological metamorphosis has started.

There will be a steady increase in political consciousness of young African Guyanese as President Ali deepens his community politics. These young African Guyanese are living in a more pronounced multi-racial landscape and from that horizon will come the crystallization of the superiority of class consciousness, and patriotism over mindless ethnic loyalty.

In February this year, I went to the emergency wing of the Georgetown Hospital for my knees. I saw a school of young African and Indian technicians intermingling. That is the changing racial landscape right before our eyes. And it will gradually achieve its zenith as Guyana gets stronger in its economy.

The signs of an inviting future are there. And it is not there because one man or one woman that is super-human. The future will be there because money will pour in from our oil economy and there will be enough to secure that future.

I heard Professor Clive Thomas, the dye-in-the wool critic of the PPP, said last week, that in years to come, there will be so much money from oil that the government will be dazed and unable to know how to use it. It is this kind of economic development that will transform our racially driven architecture.

What the daily letter-writer, the PNC leaders and their surrogates are doing is spewing hate that turns people off of them. Their obsession with hate has backfired. It has galvanized people to turn their backs on them. The 2023 LGE results is mountainous proof of that.