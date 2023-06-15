Recounts requested for five LAAs, including Mahdia

THE People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has requested recounts in four separate Local Authority Areas (LAAs), where there was a high number of spoilt ballots, and a nominal margin of votes difference between constituency candidates, while the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has requested a full recount of the township of Mahdia.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, PPP/C General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo noted that the party had officially requested recounts in Constituency Six of Georgetown, of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Constituency One of Toevlugt/Patentia in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Constituency Four of the Mahaicony/Abary in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), and a full recount of the entire LAA of Plegt Anker/Kortberaad in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

According to Guyana Election Commission (GECOM) Public Relations Officer (PRO) Yolanda Warde, the recounts for Toevlugt/Patentia and Mahaicony/Abary have so far been completed, with no change to the initial results released.

In Plegt Anker/Kortberaad, the recount is currently ongoing, while the recounts for Mahdia and Constituency Six in Georgetown are pending.

Constituency Six in Georgetown covers the Cummings Lodge North, Central, and South Pattensen/Turkeyen South area, where only two candidates contested the constituency component. According to results from GECOM, the winning candidate, APNU’s Jeffon Mohamed, won the constituency by just four votes ahead of PPP/C candidate Poram Persaud.

Mohamed garnered 1570 votes, while Persaud had 1566. Dr. Jagdeo noted that the PPP/C requested the recount, given that the constituency had a high amount of rejected ballots. Overall, according to GECOM statistics, Georgetown had a total of 313 rejected ballots.

Thus far, the PPP/C has won 11 seats in Georgetown, leaving the APNU with 19 seats. This marks a four-seat decline for the APNU, which suffered losses in strongholds such as Constituency One and Four, which were held by current Mayor, Pandit Ubraj Narine, and Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore, both APNU candidates.

On the West Bank Demerara, in the Toevlugt/Patentia Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), the PPP/C won ten of the 18 council seats to retain a majority in that LAA. The recount is for the Toevlugt/La Retraite Constituency.

GECOM has not released any results for Mahdia since the close of polls at 18:00hrs on Monday.