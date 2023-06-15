Bid Opening: Land, water transport, and health projects offered by Region Five RDC

IN keeping with the government’s commitment to improve education delivery and enhance the health sector, the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) is planning to execute several projects that will benefit residents of all ages and from different walks of life.

The RDC is officially inviting tenders for eligible and suitable contractors to bid for several projects within the health, transportation and education fields.

According to an advertisement published in the June 14 edition of this newspaper, the region has estimated a massive $23 Million for the extension of the Fort Wellington Secondary School on the West Coast of Berbice.

In addition to this, under land and water transport, bids are opened for the supply and delivery of one new forty-five-seater bus.

Within the health sector, in order to improve the health infrastructure in the area, bids have been opened to restore and rehabilitate two critical projects.

Estimated to be $37.350 Million, the RDC has opened bids for the rehabilitation of the X-Ray department’s electrical system at the Mahaicony Hospital on the East Coast of Demerara.

Additionally, $17.764 Million was averaged for renovation works to be done at the Rosignol Health Centre on the West Bank of Berbice.

It is advised that tender documents be purchased from the Office of the RDC, Region Five at a non-refundable fee of $2,500 per copy.

Bidders are asked to adhere to all of the necessary requests for information found in the tender documents, and valid certificates of compliance from the Guyana Revenue Authority and the National Insurance Scheme must accompany the Standard Bidding documents.

It was also said that completed documents could be deposited in the tender box at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board at the Ministry of Finance, on June 27, no later than 09:00 hrs.