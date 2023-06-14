‘We took a big chunk out of the racism from APNU’

– says Jagdeo

– commitment made to destroy racism

TO unmask A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) claims of racism within the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, revealed that more Afro-Guyanese voted for the PPP/C than the votes combined for all the smaller parties during his press conference on Tuesday at Freedom House

In his quest for the truth to be reported about APNU in all media outlets, Dr. Jagdeo deplored the fact of media houses wilfully peddling untruths and straight-out lies about the PPP/C being discriminatory towards Guyanese because of their race.

While the General Secretary suggested that the media has a job to do, he also reminded them that they have a conscience to determine right from wrong. He suggested that media outlets should keep the opposition accountable for their false statements, since the facts are plain.

According to Jagdeo, because of his party’s track record, it clearly shows that the PPP/C is the only multiethnic party in Guyana that represents all the people, regardless of their race, political affiliations, or where they placed their Xs in the recent Local Government Elections (LGEs).

He also pointed out that the PPP/C is the party of the future.

Dr. Jagdeo said, “When will these media houses stop talking about race and the PPP when APNU is the only racist party, and you’ve seen the support of the PPP/C? We had 2000 odd votes in the heart of Linden, not in Region 10, where in the past we used to get votes because a lot of the Amerindians vote in that region. This is in the heart of Region 10, in the city. We are the only multiethnic party in this country, and we are extremely proud of it, and it is only going to grow from now on, as long as people come to this family and see that we are all about Guyana.”

He further stated that he was peeved at APNU’s “snide claims” when places such as South Georgetown show that the PPP/C has also demonstrated large numbers for LGEs.

Jagdeo, who is also Vice-President, asserted that regardless of what APNU does, it always goes back to race on elections’ day in a “vile way.”

Even though the Vice-President gave overwhelming evidence that the PPP/C is for all Guyanese. He also proudly said that the results of the LGEs are “a historic significance of what we have proven to this country, not the PPP in an arrogant way, but the people of this country, including the campaigners. Those who are afro-Guyanese campaigners, who put their X next to the cup, and the supporters—tens of thousands of them who voted for the PPP/C.”

To ensure that all Guyanese and the country progress, the Vice-President said that the work continues and that the party will be working even harder than during the campaign to achieve their goals.

“From tomorrow on, we are out on the road, working even harder than we worked before. We have made a commitment to destroy this racism, and in doing so, we took a big chunk out of the racism from APNU. The people rejected that; large numbers of people in the city in their stronghold rejected APNU’s lies, rumours, and racist messages that they carried until elections day.”

While Dr. Jagdeo understands that he cannot change the minds of some Guyanese even with the facts, he reassured all Guyanese that the President of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) will continue to fulfil their promises to them, and they will also work for all Guyanese, whether they voted for them at the recent LGEs or not.