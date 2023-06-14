Bond calls out PNC/R leaders as “Delusional Liars” regarding LGEs outcome

– urges party supporters to embrace honesty, change

KNOWN People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) member James Bond, on Tuesday, took to Facebook to issue a stern cautionary message to his fellow People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) supporters.

Bond emphatically stated that any party leader who claims the recent June 12 local government polls were a success for the PNCR-led A partnership For National Unity (APNU) is both “delusional and a liar.”

Addressing his colleagues within the PNC, Bond emphasised the need for honesty and a transformative shift in the political culture.

He stated, “To my fellow PNC supporters, if any leader tells you that this LGE was a success for us, tell them they are delusional and they are liars. Do not let another leader lie to you. Time to be honest, time to change the culture of politics…. It is high time; we are brave enough to see what’s wrong find a solution and fix the problem. We are going to change the culture! We are not going to be cowards.”

On Monday night, despite no official release from the Guyana Elections Commission the APNU claimed LGE was a success.

Chairman of the APNU and Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform, Aubrey Norton, later declared victory for his party despite the party losing major seats in Georgetown.

The Opposition leader later downplayed this “victory” having lost significant votes and, in some cases, council seats in some of its strongholds when the Guyana Elections Commission began releasing some results on Tuesday afternoon.

Based on results, the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) has emerged as the clear winner in Monday’s Local Government elections, gaining control over an impressive 82.5% of Local Authority Areas.

The results reveal a significant shift in power, as the PPP will now govern 66 out of the country’s 80 Local Authority Areas, including seven of the ten towns.

The election outcome dealt a heavy blow to the opposition party, APNU, which experienced a substantial loss in its previously held territories.

With this recent development, the APNU’s influence will be limited to a mere 14 Local Authority Areas, down from its previous stronghold of 23.