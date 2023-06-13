Two men murdered in separate incidents in Region Six

A FATHER of one was fatally stabbed and an elderly resident of the Dharm Shala was beaten to death in separate incidents that occurred in Region Six.

The first incident occurred around 21:00 hours on Sunday and resulted in the death of 62-year-old Dharamdeo Singh.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the 70-year-old suspect, who is also a resident, allegedly entered the ward at the Dharm Shala in Fort Canje, Berbice, with a piece of wood in his hand. Shortly after, he and Singh were heard arguing. It was reported that the suspect subsequently lashed Singh several times about his body.

Meanwhile, the police in Region Six are also investigating the murder of 25-year-old Pursoram Ganpat, called “Buddy”, who was allegedly killed by his 18-year-old brother-in-law during the wee hours of Monday at Queenstown, Corriverton.

According to reports, Ganpat, a farmer of Lot 169 Well Tank Dam, Number 57 Village, East Berbice Corentyne and the teen were imbibing when an argument led to a scuffle. This publication was told that during the scuffle, the suspect armed himself with a knife and dealt Ganpat several stabs.

Ganpat’s teenage wife, Vanessa Somrah, recalled that she was awoken by loud noises. Upon checking she realised that her brother and husband were arguing.

She attempted to quell the argument. However, it escalated.

The teen said that she made contact with her mother, who subsequently came and tried to part the fight.

“Meh mommy part them but them scramble back and push away meh mother and me and by time we try to get up back he [brother] bore he,” she related to this publication.

The injured man was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where he succumbed while receiving medical attention.

He was described as a hardworking individual who leaves behind his two-month-old infant, wife, and other relatives.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and remains in custody pending investigations.