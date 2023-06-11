‘We are moving on from the wounds of the past’

–President Ali says as he woos ‘East Coast’ voters at PPP/C public meeting

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Saturday said that his party’s ambition is to serve the people of Guyana with honour, dignity, respect and love.

He was at the time speaking at a public meeting of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) at the Industry Market Square, East Coast Demerara (ECD), ahead of the Local Government Elections (LGEs) tomorrow.

“Our ambition is not what they are trying to put into people’s heads; we have no ambition to take over any village or community. Our only ambition is to serve you, the people, with honour, dignity, respect and love; that is our only ambition,” Dr. Ali told the scores of residents who were gathered at the meeting.

He told them that they are no longer trapped, as they are moving on from the “wounds and pains” of the past to a future where the ambitions of family and community come first.

“You know the faces of those who seek to trap us in the past; today, they come with the same narrative of race and ethnicity. That is the trap of the past that we must no longer allow to hold us back. Let them know we are moving on to a bright, productive, prosperous future that lies ahead of us,” President Ali lamented.

The head-of-state noted that the PPP/C’s philosophy is one that puts Guyana and its development first. He highlighted that Guyana has enjoyed much in the last three years, and that the PPP/C government has stuck by its people.

“We, as a people, have enjoyed so much in the last three years; we have demonstrated to you, the people of this country, that we have stuck by you. We have never betrayed you,” he said.

He added, “We have stuck by you, and we ask you to stick by us, in the good times and the bad times. The PPP/C has always stuck by the side of the people, unlike those who have broken every single promise; who have betrayed every single trust the people placed in them.”

He told the residents that they are voting between a vision of people who understand what it means to run a country, as against those who “break, tear down and destroy.”

Further, President Ali reiterated that the PPP/C government can defend their track record with dignity and honesty, since they have delivered on every promise to the People of Guyana.

He highlighted that in less than three years, the government has increased Old Age Pension by almost 70 per cent, and increased development in the housing sector.

He urged residents to go out tomorrow and ensure that a resounding victory is given to the PPP/C.

“Embrace the future; heal the past, and give us a chance in this NDC, and we will show you leadership with your leaders from your community,” President Ali said in closing.