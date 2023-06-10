US-consortium announces open call for Guyanese vendors and suppliers

AS it looks to transform the energy landscape, LNDCH4 has commenced the initial phase of its vendor and supplier identification in Guyana.

In a press release issued on Friday, the US-consortium extended an invitation to suitable businesses to join its mission.

“Through the strategic implementation of cutting-edge technology and

unwavering commitment to environmentally conscious practices, LNDCH4 aims to establish a new paradigm for energy production in Guyana while prioritising the utilisation of local resources.

This groundbreaking gas-to-energy project holds the potential to not only strengthen Guyana’s energy capacity but also generate a multitude of employment opportunities and foster robust economic growth in the region,” the company said.

Hence, LNDCH4 is looking for businesses specialising in various sectors to participate in this “momentous” venture.

“We are particularly interested in collaborating with enterprises that excel in the fields of manufacturing / production, dealers / distributors, maintenance / repair, rental / lease, construction contractors, professional services, and logistics providers,” the release said before pointing out that the invaluable expertise in these areas will be instrumental in ensuring the successful realisation of the company’s transformative goals.

“Together, we can pave the way for a sustainable and prosperous future within the energy industry.”

According to the release, Humberto Lopez, the General Manager of LNDCH4 Guyana, said: “We welcome the contribution of Guyanese to participate in this groundbreaking project. Together, we can forge a path towards a cleaner and more sustainable future – empowering people and communities.”

Those who wish to participate in the vendor identification process, can register their interest by completing the online form available at www.bit.ly/LNDCH4GY.

This form will allow potential suppliers and service providers to provide essential information about their organisation, products, or services, enabling LNDCH4 to evaluate their suitability for partnership opportunities.