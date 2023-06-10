Over $800M in contracts signed for roadworks in Region 4 and 5

AS the Government of Guyana continues on its infrastructural development path, the Ministry of Public Works, on Friday, signed 25 contracts worth some $809 million for roadworks in various communities across Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, said that the contract signing was a reminder of the government’s commitment to bringing development to every community.

He noted that persons have been asking for interventions in their communities because “the hopelessness that existed has disappeared.”

“People don’t ask if they know nothing will happen. Every time we have a contract signing or announcement of new projects, interventions in various communities, the light of hope and that flame of anticipation burns brighter,” he related.

The minister urged all contractors to employ labour and engage with persons from the communities where they will be executing their three to 12-month contracts.

Additionally, Minister Edghill related that he would like the projects to be completed before the end of 2023.

He told the contractors not to dig up roads until they acquire the necessary materials.

“While people are complaining about the state of the road, it must not be a complaint while the work is being executed. We want to make the people satisfied,” he said.

The road works will consist of the construction of different types of roads, asphaltic concrete roads and rigid pavements.

He noted that the concrete roads, while it costs more, is not interrupted by the weather and provides more employment opportunities.

The contracts provide for the rehabilitation of 10.642 kilometres of roads in communities.

On the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), the roads being rehabilitated or constructed are Alim Street, Annandale Sand Reef, Black Boy Street, Phase 1, Annandale Sand Reef, Black Boy Street, Phase 2, Annandale Sand Reef, Harry Street, Annandale Sand Reef, Khan Street, Annandale Sand Reef, Ram Street, Annandale Sand Reef, Seawall Road, Side-Line Dam, Buxton, NOPR, Annandale Sand Reef, Nikuma Street, Annadale, Mosquito Hall, Road Network, River View, Mosquito Hall, Unity, North Better Hope Road Network (Phase 1), North Better Hope Road Network (Phase 2) Fisherman’s Quarter, Main Road (Guinness Bar Road), Plaisance, and Second Street, Mon Repos,

On the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), Sixth and Seventh Street, Diamond, as well as Fourth Street, Grove will also be rehabilitated or constructed.

Meanwhile, contracts were awarded for the construction or rehabilitation of roads in Mahaica, which include First to Fourth and Sixth Street, Helena.

The ministry also intends to construct or rehabilitate about 30 roads in Sophia. To this end, three contracts were awarded for the rehabilitation of Mackintosh Street, B Field, Samaroo Street, B Field, and the Main Access Road, B Field.