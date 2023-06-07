Scores of Linden residents benefit from medical assistance

–through US Embassy, Humanity First partnership

MEMBERS of the United States embassy and the non-governmental organization, Humanity First, on Monday, conducted a medical outreach for residents in Linden, Region 10.

In attendance were the US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., Adrienne Galanek; the Mayor of Linden, Waneka Arrindell, and eight medical students from the University of Maryland.

In furthering its humanitarian assistance partnership with Guyana, the US embassy collaborated with Humanity First to provide medical assistance for over 180 residents.

The individuals received general health care, as well as ophthalmology care, dental care, and blood testing. These services help to improve the quality of life for residents by providing them with safe and accessible care.

“This collaboration highlights the U.S. embassy’s commitment to strengthen partnerships between the United States and Guyana, and to work with the Government of Guyana to support enhanced public health for Guyanese citizens,” the embassy said.