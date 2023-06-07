First set of diploma programmes in tourism and hospitality launched

GUYANA provides a distinct experience for the tourism industry with its wide- open spaces, savannahs, virgin rainforests, mountains, enormous rivers and waterfalls, including the Kaieteur Falls – the tallest single-drop waterfall in the world, as well as a diverse range of fauna and countless varieties of flora.

As a result of the country’s significant success in the tourism sector, the first-of-its- kind diploma programmes in tourism and hospitality were officially introduced at the Guyana Marriott Hotel on Tuesday.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, in her presentation expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all those who contributed to making the launch a success.

She said that the end product was testimony that the hard work, sweat and dedication have paid off.

“All good things take effort, especially when it’s a first of its kind, but ActionINVEST has created a path that speaks to the new trajectory of tourism in Guyana. Our country is developing rapidly and the tourism sector is no exception. As a government, we have a clear vision for tourism from 2020. This vision has been articulated by our President, Dr Ali… We [the government] are clear on what we need to do and in respect to tourism, we have a clear directive and mandate and that is for Guyana to become the premier tourism destination in this part of the hemisphere,” the minister said.

Highlighting the importance of a vision, she said: “it’s good to learn from the industry adults, especially when you’re an infant. You can learn from these countries that have a sector that is 17 years old compared to Guyana.”

Minister Walrond said that as a government they have said openly that they wanted to see more internationally branded hotels here and the upgrading of interior airstrips and the Linden to Lethem road which connects the country to Brazil.

The tourism minister related that she is proud to say that President Ali and his government have invested in all of that and more, but even though they continue to provide for the people and the country, it cannot be done alone.

“These types of meetings between the public and private are very important. We need to continue to hold each other’s hand and make it a vision that all of us can be a part of. I am happy that the private sector continues to work with the government and takes advantage of the opportunities. Now is the time to take advantage of tourism,” Walrond expressed.

Minister Walrond also explained that Guyana is at its peak right now with oil and gas, but its people, the culture and “our” hospitality have great potential where tourism is concerned.

“Your government continues to build, invest and pour into the tourism sector which will be profitable for you. As much as we are talking about the quantity, we also have to speak on the quality of the products and ensure that the tourists have a great experience,” she added.

The minister emphasised that training in the hospitality field is “critical,” as this is needed to ensure that the industry is well equipped to compete with other tourism destinations.

Meanwhile, Executive Chairman of ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc., Dr. Vishnu Doerga explained that the programmes represent a turning point in Guyana’s tourism ambitions.

He said that his company is proud to be a part of the initiative, which he believes will lay a strong foundation for tourism, hospitality education, training, and career growth.

He added that ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc. has pledged to deliver advanced courses and issue internationally recognised credentials.

The courses will be certified by the National Accreditation Council of Guyana and the United Kingdom’s Confederation of Tourism and Hospitality.