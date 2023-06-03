GCB in ‘fruitful’ meeting with GCUC

By Sean Devers

ON Thursday at the Guyana Cricket Board’s Office on Regent Road, some of the newly elected executives of the Guyana Cricket Umpires Council (GCUC) met with the ruling body for cricket in Guyana to discuss issues affecting the GCUC.

At the end of the near two-hour discourse in which several compromises were made, both parties described the meeting as cordial and fruitful.

High on the list of topics was the remuneration for umpires for Inter-County at all levels.

Accommodation and travelling expenses for those officiating in matches in locations far away from where they reside, a ‘space’ for a GCUC’s office and the availability of umpires for inter-county games at the U-17, U-15 and U-13 Levels, especially on week days, were also discussed.

President of the GCUC, Essequibian Dawchan Nagasar, along with GCUC’s executives from all three Counties negotiated with GBC’s Anthony D’Andrade, Davteerth Anandjit and Kavita Yadram.

The increase in fees across the board was agreed to by both parties while the GCB agreed that umpires in another County could travel the day before match day and would be accommodated at the Chetram Singh Centre of Excellence at LBI in rooms in a different section from the players.

Among some of the other issues agreed to were the updating of GCUC Bank account to facilitate a better payment structure and training classes to have more qualified umpires available for GCB competitions at the lower levels.

The sending of playing conditions to coaches and umpires as early as possible was also discussed while with regards to the request for ‘office space’ the GCB promised to explore the possibility of finding a place upstairs of the GCB office or at LBI.

Both parties promised to work in the best interest of each other for the development of Guyana’s cricket.