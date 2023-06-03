News Archives
Exercising their right to vote
vote17

SCORES of joint services ranks turned up at designated polling stations across the country to vote, ahead of the official Local Government Elections which are slated for June 12, 2023. Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips, GECOM Chairperson, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh and the government and opposition-appointed commissioners visited several of the locations in Georgetown and surrounding areas to observe the voting process. These Department of Public Information, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Prison Service and Guyana Defence Force photographs captured some of the scenes at polling stations in Georgetown, on the East Coast of Demerara and in Regions Two, Three, Five, Six and 10

