Carpenter remanded for allegedly killing niece’s fiancé
Dead: Shivram Mohabir, called “Vickash”
Dead: Shivram Mohabir, called “Vickash”

A 48-year-old carpenter was remanded to prison on Friday for allegedly stabbing his niece’s fiancé, Shivram Mohabir, called “Vickash”, to death during a dispute.

Hamid Amin called “Peppy” appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court for the capital offence of murder.

Amin was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that, on May 29,2023, at 5th Street, Martyr’s Ville, East Coast Demerara (ECD), he murdered Mohabir.

He was remanded to prison until August 2, 2023.

According to reports, Amin had an ongoing problem with Mohabir dating his 22-year-old niece.

On Saturday, May 27, Amin made a report at the Beterverwagting Police Station against Mohabir.

Hamid Amin, called “Peppy”

Police said that, on Monday, May 29, Mohabir was at his fiancée’s residence when Amin visited to check on his family and learned that he was there.

According to the police, Amin allegedly rushed to where Mohabir was, and a scuffle started between them.

As a result, Amin armed himself with a knife and dealt Mohabir a stab in the chest area.

Mohabir’s fiancée rescued him and Amin made good his escape. Mohabir was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was admitted and later succumbed.

Staff Reporter

