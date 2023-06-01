News Archives
St. Angela’s Girl’s Hostel Fire: Suspects in custody
What remains of the St Angela's Girls' hostel in Karasabai Village

Several persons are in custody as investigations are underway into a fire that gutted the St. Angela’s Girl’s Hostel building in Karasabai Village, Region Nine.

Fire ravaging the Hostel

All seventeen students residing in the hostel at the time managed to escape unharmed, however, the building and its contents were destroyed.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), the report was received at approximately 4:00 a. m.

Officials from the Ministry of Home of Affairs and the Ministry of Education have since arrived in the hinterland community.

St Angela’s Girls’ Hostel

Just last year, the Catholic Church constructed the hostel through a self-help initiative, aiming to alleviate the burden faced by students living with guardians in the village. The hostel served as a safe haven for students from surrounding communities.

Naomi Parris

Naomi Parris
Naomi Parris
