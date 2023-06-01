St. Angela’s Girl’s Hostel Fire: Suspects in custody

Several persons are in custody as investigations are underway into a fire that gutted the St. Angela’s Girl’s Hostel building in Karasabai Village, Region Nine.

All seventeen students residing in the hostel at the time managed to escape unharmed, however, the building and its contents were destroyed.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), the report was received at approximately 4:00 a. m.

Officials from the Ministry of Home of Affairs and the Ministry of Education have since arrived in the hinterland community.

Just last year, the Catholic Church constructed the hostel through a self-help initiative, aiming to alleviate the burden faced by students living with guardians in the village. The hostel served as a safe haven for students from surrounding communities.