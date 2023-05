‘Tavi Badiee’ shot dead in Atlanta

GUYANESE artiste ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ž๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐š ๐ƒ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ, known as โ€˜๐“๐š๐ฏ๐ข ๐๐š๐๐ข๐ž๐žโ€™ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐๐ž๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐œ๐ค ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐š๐ง ๐”๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐’๐”V ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ก๐จ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ง๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐€๐ญ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐š, USA.

The incident occurred at approximately 04:30 hours on Lindbergh Drive in the affluent Buckhead neighbourhood.

According to reports from Fox News, authorities discovered the lifeless body of Doris, in the rear seat of a black Cadillac Escalade Uber vehicle. The SUV was tragically riddled with bullet holes, suggesting a targeted attack.

As the investigation continues, law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It remains unclear at this time whether Doris was the sole occupant of the vehicle or if there were other passengers present.

Authorities believe that multiple shooters were involved in the incident, adding further complexity to the ongoing investigation.

In response to the tragedy, Atlanta police cordoned off the area encompassing Piedmont Road and Adina Drive, to gather evidence and interview potential witnesses.

Additionally, they are examining potential connections between the shooting location and two other sites: Cheshire Bridge Road, situated between I-85 and Buford Highway, and Lenox Road at Buford Highway.