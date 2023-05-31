‘Tavi Badiee’ shot dead in Atlanta

GUYANESE artiste 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐞𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬, known as ‘𝐓𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐁𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐞’ 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐧 𝐔𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐔V 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚, USA.

The incident occurred at approximately 04:30 hours on Lindbergh Drive in the affluent Buckhead neighbourhood.

According to reports from Fox News, authorities discovered the lifeless body of Doris, in the rear seat of a black Cadillac Escalade Uber vehicle. The SUV was tragically riddled with bullet holes, suggesting a targeted attack.

As the investigation continues, law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It remains unclear at this time whether Doris was the sole occupant of the vehicle or if there were other passengers present.

Authorities believe that multiple shooters were involved in the incident, adding further complexity to the ongoing investigation.

In response to the tragedy, Atlanta police cordoned off the area encompassing Piedmont Road and Adina Drive, to gather evidence and interview potential witnesses.

Additionally, they are examining potential connections between the shooting location and two other sites: Cheshire Bridge Road, situated between I-85 and Buford Highway, and Lenox Road at Buford Highway.