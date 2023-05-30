Namilco sponsors GRFU under-19 and women’s teams

The National Milling Company of Guyana Incorporated (NAMILCO) has once again demonstrated its commitment to supporting the development of rugby in Guyana following its sponsorship to cover the expenses associated with the National U19 team’s trip to Jamaica.

The young ‘Green Machine’ will compete in the July 12-16 Rugby Americas North (RAN) Senior Women’s 12s and Men’s U19 championship at the University of the West Indies in Kingston.

During a brief ceremony held at the company’s Boardroom in Agricola, East Bank Demerara, NAMILCO presented a sponsorship cheque to Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) Treasurer, Troy Yhip, who expressed his heartfelt appreciation to NAMILCO for their unwavering support towards local rugby throughout the years.

The Men’s U19 team is scheduled to depart Guyana in early July for their first outing at the RAN U19 championship since the Covid-19 hiatus, and the GRFU is extremely pleased with NAMILCO’s sponsorship.

Yhip acknowledged that other businesses and organizations could join hands with the GRFU in its efforts to restore rugby to its former glory in Guyana. He urged them to consider supporting the union as it strives to uplift and promote rugby within the region.