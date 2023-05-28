Counting our blessings

AS we observe yet another Independence anniversary, it is important that we look back at the difficult road we traversed as a nation. Independence did not come to us on a platter. It had to be fought for amidst much political machinations and intrigues.

When the Golden Arrowhead was raised 57 years ago, the country was still recovering from a period of political instability and ethnic tension which was engineered by foreign vested interests, in collaboration with local reactionary forces.

During the immediate post-independence period, the country suffered at the hands of PNC dictatorial rule and consequential economic and social decline unprecedented in the Anglo-phone Caribbean.

It was not until the restoration of democratic rule on October 5, 1992 that the Guyanese people began to experience the true benefits of political freedom. For most of the post-independence years, the Guyana economy experienced negative economic growth resulting in a situation where the country was ranked among the poorest in the western hemisphere.

In all of this, it was the indomitable will of the Guyanese people for a democratic and economically just society that eventually prevailed. This capacity to overcome has always been a characteristic feature of the society, one which has seen the country emerge from the ashes of economic ruin to that of the fastest growing economy in the world today!

We have had our fair share of challenges but in the end we always emerged triumphant. Even in the darkest of moments, we never gave up on hope. As noted by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during his address to mark this year’s Independence celebrations in Lethem, Region Nine, we are a people full of determination and resilience even during moments of crisis.

This was very much in evidence during the Madhia dormitory tragedy when the entire nation joined with President Ali in mourning the loss of our children in one of the most horrific fires experienced in our recent history.

As mentioned by President Ali, although tragedies can be heartbreaking and devastating to all, they can offer a branch of healing and an opportunity for people to put aside their differences in time of need. This is especially so in a time of crisis but having a government that can unite and face such challenges along with the people, is what is essential for the healing process.

In the final analysis, as observed by President Ali, the true character of Guyana is to be found not in the country’s grand achievements but in the way people adapt to challenging circumstances. The current PPP/C administration has not been found wanting in this regard. In essence, it boils down to the issue of trust and the extent to which the Guyanese people repose their trust and confidence in the administration to do what is right.

The PPP/C administration has over the years earned the respect and trust of the Guyanese people to do what is right for them and in their best interests, both at the individual and collective level. That trust continues to remain solid, despite attempts by some opposition elements and mischief-makers in our society to drive a wedge between the people and their elected representatives.

President Ali and the PPP/C administration continue to govern with humility and with a listening ear. And in the words of President Ali, the government has always been a listening one, that analyses and acts on the people’s concerns.

“This is true for all segments of our population; our senior citizens, our children, our farmers, our miners, our women…you have all trusted us and we have delivered on that trust. We govern to earn and respect your trust,” the President said.

This is more than the Guyanese people can reasonably expect especially at this time when our democracy and independence is becoming much more consolidated and meaningful. The economic and social gains the country is now making are indeed changing the lives of all Guyanese in positive ways, especially for ordinary people.

We have to count our blessings 50 years on, even as we continue to confront the challenges of development.