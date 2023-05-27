Thank you for the music, Burt

THE genius composer of pop music, Burt Bacharach died on February 8 this year. At the time, I had parted company with Kaieteur News and was not writing. There is absolutely no way I would have been a columnist and not pen a commentary on this absolute phenomenal maker of popular, romantic music.

I grew up on D’Urban Street in the ward of Wortmanville in South Georgetown, and was saturated with the musical genres of ska; rocky steady; reggae; soul; and rhythm and blues. The domineering voices in that era were Boris Gardener, Ken Lazarus and the Blues Busters from Jamaica. There were Otis Redding, Chuck Jackson, the Drifters, and Ben E. King from the US.

I loved and enjoyed those genres, but I equally gravitated to soft rock and pop classics, the likes of which included Johnny Mathis, Engelbert Humperdinck, Shirley Bassey, the Beatles etc. But most of all, in that category stood the songs of Burt Bacharach.

The arrangements of his songs were unique, and from the time he started in the 1950s to the time he faded in the late 1980s, I still think there is no match from any other composer in the way Bacharach arranged love melodies.

I like philosophically-based love songs, and that is why I find the Beatles inimitable. Bacharach’s romantic ballads were simply breathtaking and phenomenal, but they lacked the philosophical fulcrums that were there in the Beatles and Bob Marley.

Three of the Beatles’ compositions remain outstanding for their philosophical underpinnings: “Eleanor Rigby”, “Nowhere Man”, and “The Fool on the Hill”. In Bob Marley, there is the ultimate composer of songs where the reflections on freedom and justice are intricately outlined.

Once you met someone that you knew that is the one and marriage will take place, the romance in Bacharach will bring you together and keep you together. Neil Diamond preserved the bond between me and my wife, but Bacharach was always there. His songs were absolutely soothing to the soul, and laid the groundwork for the art of loving.

When I met my wife, she was in love with the Bacharach hit, “Alfie”, taken from the Michael Cain movie of the same name. It remains her favourite English language song. It is one of three philosophical ballads that Bacharach composed, the other two being, “Do you know the way to San Jose” and “Love’s still the answer”. I leave you with the lyrics of two of my favourite philosophical songs composed by Burt Bacharach. Thank you for the music, Burt.

ALFIE

(Dionne Warwick)

What’s it all about, Alfie?

Is it just for the moment we live?

What’s it all about when you sort it out, Alfie?

Are we meant to take more than we give?

Or are we meant to be kind?

And if only fools are kind, Alfie

Then I guess it is wise to be cruel

And if life belongs only to the strong, Alfie

What will you lend on an old golden rule?

As sure as I believe there’s a heaven above, Alfie

I know there’s something much more

Something even non-believers can believe in

I believe in love, Alfie

Without true love we just exist, Alfie

Until you find the love you’ve missed, you’re nothing, Alfie

When you walk, let your heart lead the way

And you’ll find love any day, Alfie

Alfie

LOVE’S STILL THE ANSWER

(Trijntje Oosterhuis)

Not so long ago I would have told you

That the world was round good and Sound

Freedom bound the future was secure

Now I’m not so sure it seems like gravity

Has been reversed and gettin’ worse

Nothing works and everybody hurts

Yes there’s a trail of tears

Down trough the years of broken hearts

It’s still so hard to let the sun shine in

Love’s the answer no matter what

I swear love is it’s still the answer

Just like it always was

Such simple truth love never changes

Or betrays a friend from the start

Love was part of some fantastic plan

Some brotherhood of man

And now it’s down to us

We either shine the light or darkness rule

Our children lose

We’re free to choose our fate

To find our way beyond this veil of tears

The sky is clear an every star

Stands for a heart

That lets the sun shine in

Love’s the answer no matter what

I swear love is it’s still the answer

Just like it always was

Love’s the answer no matter what

I swear love is it’s still the answer

Just like it always was