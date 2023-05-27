ExxonMobil U-14 Schools Football tournament…

Matches carded for today, tomorrow at NIS ground

THE 2023 edition of the ExxonMobil U-14 Boys’ and Girls’ U-14 Schools Football competition will continue today and tomorrow at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) ground on Carifesta Avenue from 11:00hrs.

In today’s girls’ fixture, East Riumveldt Secondary will battle Dora Secondary while Vergenoegen Secondary and New Campbellville Secondary are also slated to clash.

Cummings Lodge Secondary and St Cuthbert’s Mission are set to clash along with West Riumveldt Secondary and President’s College.

New Central High School will play West Minster Secondary, Ann’s Grove Secondary takes on New Amsterdam Secondary, Waramuri Top Primary opposes St Stanislaus College, and Marian Academy engages Institute of Academic Excellence.

Charlestown Secondary and Tucville Secondary also have a match-up on the cards as do Bartica Secondary and Mackenzie High School.

For the boys’ side of things, President’s College has a battle with Institute of Academic Excellence as does Dolphin Secondary and New Campbellville, Marian Academy and Hope Secondary and New Central High School and Christ Church.

Annandale Secondary have to face Fort Wellington on the day with Charity opposing Bush Lot, Carmel Secondary taking on New Amsterdam Secondary and Mackenzie High School playing St Cuthbert’s Mission.

Christianburg/Wismar Secondary are set to do battle against Queenstown while Ann’s Grove Secondary battles Dora Secondary, Charlestown Secondary opposes Westminster Secondary and West Ruimveldt Secondary play at Patentia.

Bartica Secondary goes up against Vergenoegen Secondary on the day as does Waramuri Top Primary versus Cummings Lodge Secondary, East Riumveldt Secondary against St Stanislaus College and Chase Academy taking on North Riumveldt Secondary.

Matches in both classes are also scheduled for tomorrow.