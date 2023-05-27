More cash support secured

Denanauti Singh, also known as Booman Singh, is the latest sponsor to provide cash support of $20,000 towards the Project Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana.

The project is a joint initiative between Guyanese, Anil Beharry, and Kishan Das of the USA.

Singh said that he is a keen follower of this kind gesture, hence his support and that he is also impressed with the level of transparency and the wide reach across the length and breadth of Guyana.

The organisers of the project are very grateful for this and other assistance so far and promised to continue to enhance the careers of our young cricketers and at the same time to keep them away from the ills of society.

Total cricket-related items received/purchased so far are $350,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, two trophies, seventeen pairs of cricket boots, thirty pairs of batting pads, thirty- one cricket bats, twenty-eight pairs of batting gloves, twenty-one thigh pads, three pairs of wicketkeeping pads, four arm guards, two boxes, nine cricket bags, six bat rubbers and six helmets. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicketkeeper/batsman.

To date, fifty-three young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefitted from three junior gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, twenty-one bats, two boxes, four helmets, twenty pairs of cricket shoes, thirteen pairs of batting pads, two thigh pads, one bat rubber and nineteen pairs of batting gloves.

In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefitted from two used bats.

The Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and The Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each;Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicketkeeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. The Essequibo Cricket Board also benefitted along with the Town of Lethem and youth coach, Travis Persaud with one box of red balls.

Cricket-related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify talent. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth programme will also benefit.

Anyone interested in contributing can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896