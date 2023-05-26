–Jagdeo affirms in wake of tragic Mahdia fire

GENERAL Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Friday reiterated the government’s unconditional support for the students and families affected by the horrific fire at the Mahdia Secondary School female dormitory, where 19 youths died.

During his weekly press conference at Freedom House, Jagdeo expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the fire, and called for continued prayers for the other students who have been hospitalised due to the ordeal.

“This devastating loss has taken away the joy from so many families, and I want them to know that they can count on our unconditional support, now and in the future,” he pledged, adding:

“It’s going to be a long period before we can overcome this, because the loss of even a single young life is a tragedy, much less the loss of so many of our young people, with their hopes and aspirations. I just cannot imagine how those parents and families are feeling at this point in time; we’ve seen the expression of the grief in a very visible manner.”

Noting that there is a time and place for everything, the General Secretary called on persons not to use the tragedy for political mileage, since this would be disrespectful.

“I would like to urge against those who have been so disrespectful as to try to politicise this national tragedy. To capitalise on people’s grief is unconscionable, and any attempt to do so should be condemned by the entire public. Whatever the manifestation, whether by insinuation or by just openly trying to politicise people’s grief, we must condemn it,” Jagdeo said.