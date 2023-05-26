News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
APNU councillor charged for insulting Chase-Green
news-default

A PARTNERSHIP for National Unity (APNU) City Hall Councillor, Dexter Forte is on $10,000 bail for insulting People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Candidate and former Mayor of Georgetown Patricia Chase-Green.

Forte, of Festival City, Georgetown, on Wednesday appeared before Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Particulars of the charge allege that Forte, on April 14, 2023, at Georgetown, called Chase-Green a name other than her name with the intent to insult her.

Forte was released on $10,000 bail, and the case was adjourned until June 14, 2023.

In April, a former member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), Trichria Richards, who is now running as a candidate for the PPP/C, had cause to make a report against Forte for harassment.

Richards had told the media that she will not be fazed by bullyism, vile threats and harassment that she has been receiving from members of the main political opposition.
However, tired of the continuous harassment from Forte, Richards said she had made an official report to the police about the individual’s behaviour towards her.
Richards and Chase-Green had crossed the political floor over a desire for “unity, progress and a One Guyana”.

The crossover of Chase-Green and other prominent figures has been seen as a major blow to the Opposition, which has since resorted to a campaign to discredit their former members’ credibility.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.