A nation mourns

stakeholders call for unity, love as Guyanese recover from tragic loss of 19 young souls at Mahdia

survivors, families of victims assured of unwavering support



National Toshao’s Council: Their untimely departure leaves an indelible void in our hearts

“With heavy hearts, we write to express our deepest condolences to the grieving families who lost their loved ones in the tragic fire at the Mahdia Secondary School’s female dormitory.

This devastating incident has left our nation in shock and mourning, and we stand together in solidarity with the affected families during this incredibly difficult time.

The loss of so many young lives is an unimaginable tragedy that has deeply impacted the entire community. We extend our sympathies to the parents, siblings, friends, and relatives who are experiencing immense grief and pain. May you find solace and strength in the support of your loved ones, the community, and the nation as a whole.

The students who perished in this tragic event had dreams and aspirations, and their untimely departure leaves an indelible void in our hearts. As a nation, it is our responsibility to honour their memory by ensuring that such incidents never occur again. We must come together to identify the root causes of this tragedy and work towards implementing measures that prioritise the safety and well-being of our students.

It is crucial that we extend our support to the survivors, who will carry the physical and emotional scars of this tragedy throughout their lives. We encourage the Ministry of Education and relevant authorities to provide the necessary counselling, therapy, and support systems to help these young individuals heal and recover from this traumatic experience.

Our thoughts and prayers are with each and every person impacted by this heartbreaking incident.”

Amerindian Peoples Association: Let us band together as one and pray for healing

“We at the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) are heartbroken to learn of the tragic fire that resulted in the death of 19 children and injuries to several others at the Mahdia Secondary School’s Female Dormitory, Region Eight.

We join all Guyanese in mourning the deaths of Adanye Jerome, Tracil Thomas, Lisa Roberts, Delecia Edwards, Lorita Williams, Natalie Bellarmine, Arriana Edwards, Cleoma Simon, Subrina John, Martha Dandrade, Loreen Evans, Belnisa Evans, Mary Dandrade, Omerfia Edwin, Nickleen Robinson, Sherena Daniels, Eulander Carter, Andrea Roberts and Rita Jeffrey.

To their families, there is nothing we can say or do to ease the pain at this time, but know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. The short legacies of those young children will forever be etched in the memories of those they have impacted.

Guyana is now poorer owing to this devastating loss. To the survivors, we know the road to recovery will be a long one but know that the entire country is rooting for you and will support you.

We are aware that every effort is being made to bring relief to the bereaved families and support to those that are both traumatised and injured. We commend President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and his Cabinet for springing into action and addressing the tragedy.

The APA stands ready to assist the government and supporting agencies in whatever way it could. It is important to note that while the secondary school is located in the township of Mahdia, it also housed students from indigenous communities from the wider Region Eight area.

The dormitory housed students from villages outside of Mahdia and thus far, victims have been identified from the indigenous communities of Micobie, Chenapou and Karisparu.

We are continuously monitoring the situation on the ground. Additionally, the APA calls on persons to desist from sharing images of the children’s burnt bodies and ask that the privacy of the families be respected.

The sharing of images of the burnt bodies of the children does nothing but to further traumatise their families. Today, Guyana lost what could have been 19 future leaders, leaving behind a void that can never be filled.

Families are broken and all we can do is to pray for their healing. We hope that we use this tragedy to band together as one and pray for healing for the bereaved families and the safe recovery of those injured. We mourn with the rest of Guyana.”

Caribbean Examinations Council: Our prayers are with Guyana

The Council, Executives, Management and Staff the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC®) offer heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana on the passing of 19 students in a tragic blaze at the Mahdia Secondary School.

“The loss of these young people with such bright potential is shocking and painful. We pray at this time for the survivors and family members of those students whose lives were lost,” said Dr. Wayne Wesley, Registrar and CEO, CXC®.

Bar Association of Guyana: Pause, pray and reflect on the precious lives lost

“THE Bar Council of the Bar Association of Guyana expresses its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of 19 children who tragically lost their lives in a fire at their school dormitory in Mahdia on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Today and onwards, our prayers for strength and hope go out to the families, friends and loved ones of Adonijah Jerome, Andrea Roberts, Delecia Edwards, Ariana Edwards, Mary Dandrade, Martha Dandrade, Belnisa Evans, Sabrina John, Loreen Evans, Nathalie Bellarmine, Bibi Jeffrey, Eulanda Carter, Omerfia Edwin, Losa Roberts, Nickleen Robinson, Sherena Daniels, Cleoma Simon, Tracil Thomas and Lorita Williams, and the community of Mahdia.

We also remember all those who were injured during this tragedy and are either recovering or require intense care. We pray for their full and speedy recovery.

We also wish to unreservedly commend the efforts of all first responders who immediately and fearlessly responded to this tragedy to reduce loss of life suffered by the people of Mahdia. In the coming days, we call on all Guyanese to pause, pray and reflect on the lives of some of our Nation’s brightest souls now lost by this tragedy.”

Guyana Public Service Union: Time for corrective measures to ensure this never happens again

“It is with great sadness that the Guyana Public Service Union learnt of the unfortunate loss of 19 budding scholars of our nation. The trauma on the families, relatives and friends of the deceased is shared by us all.

The ill-fated circumstances leading to the demise of these children is a lesson that would ensure that there should never, ever again, be a recurrence of this kind. A small nation in need of its peoples, but carelessly surrendering the lives of so many is but an abomination.

Guyana can ill afford this wonton loss of life, especially so many of these promising souls snatched by death at such tender ages. May their souls rest in peace and rise in glory.

The Guyana Public Service Union conveys its condolences to the bereaved families, relatives, friends, and the entire Mahdia community.

The GPSU prays that the Government of Guyana, Regional Administrations, Education Departments, among others, use the circumstances of this horrific loss as a tool for future corrective measures, to ensure that there is never a recurrence.”

Liberty and Justice Party: Time for immediate action across the country to prevent future occurrences

“The Liberty and Justice Party extends its most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. There is no greater tragedy than to have your child leave this world before you.

Such a tragic loss hits the heart of the nation and most notably, the Indigenous community. Indigenous peoples work tirelessly and against great odds to send their children to obtain a different education and such a loss is inexplicable.

Education and Health as the most important issues in indigenous communities were discussed extensively through our stint in Parliament with the Government, and many of those have found very receptive ears in His Excellency and his team.

We are aware that prior to this tragedy, there was significant planning in process to inspect and upgrade all facilities to bring them all in line with the dorms located in Georgetown inclusive of equipment, fire drills, evacuation plans and emergency contingencies, and it is most unfortunate that those plans could not have rolled out soon enough to prevent this heart wrenching tragedy.

We call on the government to swiftly investigate this matter and ensure the perpetrator(s) be brought to justice in the swiftest of manners. We also call on the government to take the immediate action to ensure that this never occurs again by expeditiously implementing their plans to inspect all dormitories across the country and upgrading them with the utmost urgency.

We would like to commend His Excellency in mandating that the Golden Arrowhead be flown at half-mast in recognition of this tragic loss to the First Peoples and the nation, and extend our gratitude for the support the government has committed to helping the bereaved families and those affected by this tragedy.

We ask that the public respect the families’ right to privacy and give them room to grieve. We reiterate our sincere condolences.”



Guyana Inter Religious Organization: We trust that the creator will help us through these trying times

“The members of Guyana Inter Religious Organization (IRO) join with the nation and our international friends and supporters, to extend our sincerest condolences to all the family and relatives of those who have suffered lost and are grieving at this time.

We do not always understand the realities of life, however, we continue to trust that the Creator will provide the comfort and togetherness that we need to get through these trying times.

We pray also for those who are recovering and we ask that God would grant them speedy and satisfying recovery.

We pray for the leadership of Guyana, that God would show them how best to act in order to reduce the fallout of this tragedy.

We thank God for the wisdom, experience and willingness of the doctors, nurses, firemen, pilots, police, community members and all who were involved in the saving of lives.

Shalom. Namaste. Was Salaam.”

Strength in Unity: R3PSInc Stands with the Nation in Mourning Mahdia’s Loss

It is with deep sorrow that the Region Three Private Sector Inc. (R3PSInc) stand alongside the parents and loved ones of the victims who tragically lost their lives in the Mahdia Secondary School Female Dormitory incident in Region Eight.

Our deepest sympathies go out to everyone impacted by this tragic incident. We would also like to commend President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his esteemed Cabinet colleagues for their unwavering commitment in responding to this crisis.

We would like to express our appreciation to the medical and security staff who bravely and quickly assisted the injured and provided comfort to those affected in this difficult time. Their commitment and rapid response are praiseworthy.

At R3PSInc, we strongly believe in working together with other organisations to offer comfort and support to those affected by the recent incident. We recognise the overwhelming sorrow that has impacted our country and are prepared to assist in any way possible to aid in the healing process.

We offer our condolences to the families and community impacted by this tragedy. We hope they find the strength and support they need during this tough time. The entire nation shares in their grief and sadness.