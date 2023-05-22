News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Police ranks in Berbice complete ‘Train the Trainers’ programme on gender-based violence
Ten Police ranks received certificates at the end of the training
Ten Police ranks received certificates at the end of the training

TEN Police ranks from Regional Division #6 participated in a four-day ‘Train the Trainers’ workshop in Berbice on gender-based violence last week.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security hosted the workshop under the Spotlight Initiative Guyana and the United Nations Women Foundation programme.

The training session was conducted from 15th -18th May 2023 and targetted members of the community to use their skills learned to implement the UN Women Foundations Programme within communities, schools, religious organisations and other group settings.

This training session was facilitated by Adel Lilly and other members of the ministry’s Gender Affairs Bureau. Among the diverse groups from various governmental and non-profit organisations around Region Six were 10 Police officers representing different departments, including CID, Traffic and General Duty.

On the final day of the training, participants were presented with certificates, which they received from the Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.