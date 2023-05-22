Police ranks in Berbice complete ‘Train the Trainers’ programme on gender-based violence

TEN Police ranks from Regional Division #6 participated in a four-day ‘Train the Trainers’ workshop in Berbice on gender-based violence last week.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security hosted the workshop under the Spotlight Initiative Guyana and the United Nations Women Foundation programme.

The training session was conducted from 15th -18th May 2023 and targetted members of the community to use their skills learned to implement the UN Women Foundations Programme within communities, schools, religious organisations and other group settings.

This training session was facilitated by Adel Lilly and other members of the ministry’s Gender Affairs Bureau. Among the diverse groups from various governmental and non-profit organisations around Region Six were 10 Police officers representing different departments, including CID, Traffic and General Duty.

On the final day of the training, participants were presented with certificates, which they received from the Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud.