Drainage project completed in Mahdia by MOM team

THE Men on Mission (MOM) Committee in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), on Sunday, installed two steel drainer grills in the main drainers in Central Mahdia to prevent plastic bags, plastic bottles, papers and other waste materials from flowing into the bottleneck and canals which could block the flow of water and cause serious health issues.

Present at that activity were the Mayor of Mahdia, Mr David Adams; Police Commander, Khalid Mandall; Deputy REO, Mr Lewis Kilkenny; Vice Chairman for the MOM Committee, Mr Davo Ramphal; Subordinate Officer-in-Charge of Mahdia Police Station, Sergeant Clarke and other ranks.

Mr Ramphal donated the materials for the project, and the welding was done by Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Corporal Hicken.

As a result of that project, all stakeholders committed to work on future MOM projects in the region.