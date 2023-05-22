News Archives
𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐃𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝𝐲: 19 dead, six hospitalized at GPHC
Untitled design (1)

Following the tragic fire at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory, a full-scale medical emergency plan was launched, which has resulted in six fire victims currently being hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

During a briefing on Monday morning, Dr. Vickita Nandan at the GPHC confirmed that six girls were transported from Mahdia and transferred to the hospital with varying degrees of burns and other injuries. She added that out of the six patients, two were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and fully intubated and on ventilative support.

Another patient underwent limb-saving surgery in the operating theatre due to the extent of her injuries. In contrast, three others have been admitted to the pediatric high-dependency unit at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, the Minister of Human Services and Social Protection, stated that a team effort is underway to ensure that the best care is provided to the patients, both at Mahdia and at the GPHC.

She mentioned that a team is also being created to address the psychological aspects of the situation. This combined team will include representatives from the Ministry of Health’s Mental Health Unit, GPHC’s psychiatry/psychology unit, and the Child Care and Protection Agency, among other agencies.

“We are now focusing on providing support not only to the survivors who are experiencing the trauma of the ordeal but also to their parents and families who are also dealing with the trauma,” the Minister said.

Further updates are expected to be provided.

