News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Four more officers selected for ITEC scholarships
india

FOUR more officers have been selected as part of the police and military training courses being offered by the Government of India under the Indian Technical and Economic Co-operation (ITEC) Programme, the Indian High Commission in Guyana has announced.

The recipients are the Guyana Police Force’s Assistant Commissioner, Fazil Karimbaksh, and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Officer’s Staff Sergeant Dork Pompey of Fellowship, West Coast Demerara; Sergeant Jamal Cambridge of Belladrum Village, West Coast Berbice and Corporal Dennis Pompey of Victoria, East Coast Demerara, a release said.

It was explained that the three GDF officers were chosen for a two-month General Intelligence and Security Course at the Military Intelligence Training School in Pune, Maharashtra.
Assistant Commissioner Karimbaksh will be part of a one-week course in Economic Offences at the premier Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

The four officers recently called on High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. KJ Srinivasa, where he briefed them on the courses, ongoing partnership between India and Guyana and advised them on the details and logistics of these training programmes.

During their meeting, the officers expressed their gratitude to the High Commission and the Government of India.

The ITEC Programme comprises short-term courses at prestigious institutions in India. The beneficiaries are chosen from selected partner countries across the world.

In 2022, 19 GDF officers were selected to study in India. For 2023, the Government of Guyana was allocated 46 slots of which seven have been used. Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force utilised seven slots last year and three thus far for this year, the release added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.