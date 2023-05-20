News Archives
EPA clarifies status of US$20M Batavia Quarry
EPA

THE Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has denied approving a permit for a US$20 million quarry at Batavia, Guyana. The EPA issued a press statement on Friday clarifying that it had only waived the requirement for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the project.

The EPA stated that its decision to waive the EIA requirement was “in no way indicative of the approval or rejection of an Environmental Authorisation for the “Ekaa Hirm Earth Resources Management – Operation of a stone quarry” or any proposed project.”

The EPA has also said that it will continue to take measures to improve its screening process to ensure that human health and the environment are protected.

The Guyana Chronicle published an article on May 18, 2023, claiming that the EPA had approved the permit for the quarry. The EPA referred to that article as “glaring misconceptions” and that it “unequivocally rejects” the claim.

The EPA has said that the end of the 30-day objections period for any person to file an appeal to the Environmental Assessment Board is June 9, 2023. The EPA has also said that it has taken, and continues to take, measures to improve its screening process to ensure that human health and the environment are protected. These measures include the acquisition of updated technology and continuous training of staff.

The EPA has said that it is committed to protecting the environment and that it will continue to work with the public to ensure that development is sustainable.

 

Staff Reporter

