Young Guyanese Athlete shines in Canada

IN an extraordinary display of talent and determination, 11-year-old Adrian Allicock, a young Guyanese residing in Canada, has triumphed in not just one, but seven track and field events at his school, Dr. S.J Phillips Public School, in Ottawa, Canada.

Allicock’s outstanding achievements, both on the field and in his academic pursuits, served as an inspiration to fellow Guyanese youth, demonstrating the power of hard work, dedication and the pursuit of excellence.

He competed in a series of seven track and field events – 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, High Jump, Long Jump, Triple Jump and Shot Put, and placed first in all of them, showcasing his exceptional athletic abilities. With sheer determination and unwavering focus, he emerged victorious in all seven events, leaving a lasting impression on spectators and fellow athletes alike.

Adrian, who wants to become an engineer, expressed his love for sports, with football and soccer at the top of the list and athletics coming in third.

He is also a very good artist and loves to build things. He has adjusted well since moving to Canada with his parents and has also made significant strides academically.