News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
ExxonMobil injects more than $180B into local businesses
Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, presents ExxonMobil Guyana President, Alistair Routledge, with a Letter of Approval for the company’s 2023 Annual Local Content Plan.
Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, presents ExxonMobil Guyana President, Alistair Routledge, with a Letter of Approval for the company’s 2023 Annual Local Content Plan.

–since first discovery in 2015 to May 2023
–$80B invested in 2022 alone

EXXONMOBIL Guyana and its reporting contractors spent over $80 billion (US$400 million) with over 1,500 Guyanese businesses in 2022 alone. That is part of the more than $180 billion (US$900 million) spent with locals since the first oil discovery in 2015.

By the end of 2022, the company and contractors had employed over 5,000 Guyanese workers, representing more than 65 per cent of the overall workforce in the local oil and gas industry. Notably, the number of Guyanese working offshore continued to grow. Among the 2,700 personnel committed to supporting ExxonMobil Guyana’s operations, over 1,300 were Guyanese, constituting approximately 48 percent of the offshore workforce.

These numbers will continue to increase as more projects come onstream, providing opportunities for businesses and individuals alike.

“We believe that the true measure of our success lies not only in the barrels produced but also in the positive impact we create for our people and the communities in which we operate. By prioritising local talent, partnerships, and investments, we aim to cultivate a thriving and sustainable environment that benefits everyone,” said president of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge.

On Monday, the operator received a Letter of Approval from the Ministry of Natural Resources for its 2023 Local Content Annual Plan and its Certificate of Compliance for 2022.

The 2023 Plan describes how the company intends to execute projects and implement systems to promote local content development this year. ExxonMobil Guyana’s evolving strategic plan for operational growth includes balancing meeting the needs of the business while developing Guyanese content in a phased approach. It is assessed annually to ensure objectives are met in a sustainable and systematic manner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.