Corentyne woman, 60, found dead at residence
body-found

CECILIA Ramsook, called ‘Sisto’, a 60-year-old unemployed woman from Lot 41 Johanna North, Black Bush Polder, East Berbice, Corentyne, was on Sunday found dead at her residence around 08:00 hrs.

Initial investigations revealed that the woman was last seen alive on May 9, 2023, at a ‘wake house’ at Mibicuri.

Dropatie Ramsook, the woman’s 44-year-old daughter, who lives at Mibicuri, said her mother lived alone and has a medical history of suffering from High Blood Pressure.
The body was escorted to Ramo’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination. Investigations are continuing.

 

