Woodpecker Junior Nationals

Josh Verwey wins twice on penultimate night.

– Maikoo takes Girls U-15 title

By Sean Devers

Josh Verwey won twice on the penultimate night of the Woodpecker Junior National Squash tournament at the Georgetown Club on Friday night while Malia Maikoo beat Jane Singh to take the Girls U-15 title.

The 15-year-old Verwey, playing excellent Squash, beat Chad De Abreu 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 before defeating Jeremey Ten Pow 11-4, 11-8, 11-2 to move closer to the Boys’ U-17 title.

Watched by a spattering of spectators, eight-year-old Zion Hickerson continued to show tremendous promise as he beat the much older Matthew Daby 11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 12-10 in A keenly contested U-13 match-up.

Daby came back strong to beat Jacobs McDonald 11-3, 11-2, 11-6. McDonald also lost to Kaiden Alli 11-4,11-0, 11-4 in the other match in the U-13 division.

In the Boys’ U-11 division, which has already been won by 10-year-old Nathan Bulkan, Jibril Alli beat Rafael Braithwaite 11-1, 11-1, 11-1.

Maikoo beat Jane Singh 11-2, 16-14, 11-4 to take the Girls’ U-15 title before losing to Rylee Rodrigues 11-4, 11-7, 11-1 in the Girls’ U-17 division.

In the U-15 Boys’ division, Brenno Da Silva beat Justin Goberdhan in a hard-fought match 11-7, 8-11, 11-3, 11-7 while Avian Wade beat Nickolas Sawh 11-7, 11-3-13-11.

Shiloh Asregado beat Chad De Abreu 11-7, 11-1, 11-4 in the third U-17 match of the night.