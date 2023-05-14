News Archives
One Guyana Linden Beach Football starts today
sports

THE People’s Progressive Party (PPP/C) Linden’s One-Guyana $1M Beach Football tournament kicks off today at the Party’s Office compound in Mackenzie, Linden.

According to co-ordinator Stanley Lancaster, some 50 teams have entered in the tournament which has at stake $400,000 for the winners with the second placed team collecting $100,000, third place $75.000 and fourth $25,000.

There is no registration fee and ten matches will kick start the tournament which will be played from 16.30hrs this afternoon.

After today, the competition continues next Friday 26; Saturday 27; Saturday, June 3, with the final on Saturday, June 10.

Only teams which submit their lists will be allowed to play in the competition and players must be 17 years or older.

 

Staff Reporter

