Art, fashion, brilliance from Guyanese creatives

By Shaniya Harding

The world of fashion, runway, and galas is often considered to be mysterious and unknown to most people. The world of designer clothes, lights, and cameras is seemingly an exclusive one. And as interesting as the industry is, the people behind the scenes are what make it happen, and they make it happen with great style.

Pekahiah James, Dexter Gordon, Isaiah Luther and Roberto Teekah are just a few of Guyanaese young artists and designers working to make their mark in the local fashion industry and contributing to the magic of Guyanese fashion. With Guyana seeing development in many areas, the art industry is seeing its own advancement with events like the Moonlight Stories Runway and Gala. Moonlight Stories, conceptualised and fiorst hosted by Keisha Edwards in 2022, is the first of its kind in Guyana. This year’s theme, “The Lost City”, aims to portray what El Dorado would have looked like and to unveil the talent of people like Pekahiah, Dexter, Isaiah and Roberto to grow and develop art and fashion in Guyana.

Sculptures among Garments.

As an art history teacher and sculptor, Pekahiah James has been a part of the arts for more than 10 years and she is showcasing her creations at this year’s Moonlight Stories. After meeting Keisha Edwards last year, she was invited to participate in Moonlight Stories and she accepted. With a background in history, it allows Pekahiah the ability to look at art from a historical point of view, and this is expressed in her art.

She has a total of four pieces in this year’s Moonlight Stories and considers the event the upliftment of art in Guyana. Pekahiah said, “There are not a lot of creative events in Guyana. So for artists and members of our community, getting to participate in events like this is amazing,” she explained. Moving forward, Pekahiah describes how art in Guyana will see new levels with events like Moonlight Stories. She also emphasised the importance of taking art seriously, not only to the public but also to the artists themselves. “Artists should see themselves as artists, and as professionals. And they should have the same level of pride as any other professional and the same level of professional approach,” she explained.

On the topic of what she thought Keisha Edwards and Moonlight Stories is doing for artists, Pekahiah said, “What Keisha is doing is an inspiration and is quite honestly beautiful.What we need is a community of artists to say, ‘I see your vision, I see your goal, and I want to go there with you.” And Pekahiah ’s advice to young artists is to “Be prepared.”

Costumes and consistency

Dexter Gardener is a costume designer and has been designing and creating for more than nine years. His artistic journey got a boost after he competed for the Mr. Guyana International. Where his piece came out on top. Since then, Dexter has been a regular in Guyana’s art scene. When asked why he chose fashion, he said, “I feel free when I’m creating.”

Dexter’s participation in Moonlight Stories began when he met Keisha Edwards at an event hosted at Castellani House. Previous to becoming a part of Moonlight Stories, he was a fan of Keisha and was surprised to find that she was a fan of his as well. So it was no surprise that he accepted when he was invited to be a part of the highly anticipated event.

As a young designer himself, he emphasises the importance of the art industry in Guyana to be more than an industry; it needs to be a community. “This isn’t just about me. It’s about other artists and us coming together,” he explained. Dexter describes Moonlight Stories as a step in that direction. Dexter believes that for art to move forward, dedication is needed among artists and designers alike. He said, “You have to have consistency in anything you are passionate about,” he said.

Art as armour

Isaiah Luther, designer and founder of Bucked Bead, knows all about the arts and Moonlight stories. His brand focuses on sustainability by using recycled fabrics wherever necessary. And while he is now doing his part in fashion development, he says there was a time when fashion helped him. Isaiah said, “Growing up, I was bullied a lot in school and fashion has always been an armour for me.”

Like many other designers, Isaiah believes events like Moonlight Stories are the key to growing and gaining support for the arts. He stated that, “Moonlight Stories is a strong platform. As a creative, it gives the opportunity to showcase yourself in an amazing light.” He stated, however, that art in Guyana is far from where it needs to be, saying,“We’re heading in the right direction, but there is lots more to be done.”

Fashion and design for Isaiah, he says, have evolved to be a part of his life. He wishes that people will see Moonlight Stories and fashion as more than something to admire, but see it as what it truly is, to some people: a passion, a business and a way of life. He said, “Moonlight Stories is so much more than a gala to come and dress up.” And Isaiah’s aim in his craft is simple, “As a designer, I hope the things I create uplift people and make them feel strong and powerful.”

Painter and designer.

One of the things that makes Moonlight Stories stand out is that it features different mediums of art, and last year Roberto Teekah’s paintings were showcased as part of the event. This year, however, Roberto’s work will be among the fashion pieces displayed. Owner of the Rio De Roberto brand, Roberto is a passionate young artist who believes that supporting art goes far beyond simply looking and liking a piece of art.

Although having a background in painting, Roberto has always had a love for clothes. In 2016, he started his professional path in fashion, and on the 3rd of June, his first exhibition in Moonlight Stories will be held. “Fashion and art have always been a craving in me. I want to create something. I want to bring my ideas into reality,” Roberto said as he shared his love for his profession.

Events like these, Roberto believes, are not only an opportunity to create but also a reason to create something truly wild. He stated that “It gives designers a reason to create something really extravagant.” Going further, he expressed how much of an effect designing has on him, saying, “It is a form of expression and an innate desire to create something. There is real satisfaction in thinking of something and then being able to actually create it. It is a great show. You see a variety of designers who all do different things and all have a different point of view.”

With designers and artists as passionate as these, Moonlight Stories and the art scene in Guyans can have great expectations and development. With artists like Pekahiah and her captivating sculptures, Dexter’s out-of-the-box designs, Isaiah’s unique creations, and Roberto’s love for the creepy and grotesque; Moonlight Stories is bound to be immersive, interesting, and magical. Events like these and art everywhere in Guyana will become something all Guyanese should support and do so proudly.

The second iteration of Moonlight Stories will be hosted on June 3, 2023 at the Marriott Hotel.