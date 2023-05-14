KFC is new title sponsor for GFF Elite League season 5

HISTORY was created yesterday at KFC Movietowne as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) inked a deal with fast food giants KFC Guyana to have them as the title sponsor of the fifth season of the Elite League that kicks off tonight.

The deal, which is worth $10 Million was dubbed as the highest single investment from a sponsor in senior football locally by GFF boss, Wayne Forde, and he shared that this season promises some keenly contested matches.

Meanwhile, Pamella Manasseh, Marketing Manager of KFC, posited that, “KFC Guyana is honoured to be the official title sponsor of the GFF Elite League.”

“KFC Guyana vows our continued support as a partner of GFF. We are on board with GFF’s vision for the Elite League and its objective to create a national culture of professional football and football management in Guyana.”

The KFC Elite League will have two matches tonight at the Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) ground, Eve Leary from 18:00hrs. In the first game, Western Tigers will match skills with Linden- based Milerock FC. Meanwhile, in the feature match, defending Champions, Fruta Conquerors FC will lock horns with Police FC.