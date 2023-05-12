Police seize three guns belonging to licensed suspect in Essequibo shooting

POLICE in Regional Division #Two have arrested Fawaz Bacchus, a 40-year-old contractor of Fairfield, Essequibo Coast, who was caught on video discharging several rounds from his licensed firearm, and in the process, allegedly injuring four persons.

Commander for Regional Division #Two, Khemraj Shivbaran, said the alleged shooting incident occurred around 14:00 hrs at Fairfield, Essequibo Coast, on Wednesday.

Police enquiries disclosed that Satrohan Maraj, a 37-year-old contractor of Leguan Island, along with his father, Roopchand Maraj, a 63-year-old contractor; his brother Jadonauth Maraj, a 34-year-old rice farmer, and Rajkumarie Ragoobar, a 33-year-old female were at Fairfield, Essequibo Coast on a dam which runs in an east to west direction.

Satrohan claimed that the dam belonged to him. He said Bacchus blocked the dam with a front-end loader, preventing him from having free access to the dam.

He further claimed that, at the time of the incident, he was operating one of his excavators in an effort to move the front-end loader, when Bacchus exited the loader armed with a handgun and discharged several rounds in his direction and those on the dam.

As a result, he received a gunshot wound to his right hand, and Ragoobar received a gunshot wound to her right thigh. Jadonauth and Roopchand also received injuries. After discharging the rounds, Bacchus made good his escape from the scene.

The four victims were escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital, where they were seen and medically examined by Dr. Doobay. They were all treated and sent away.

Police visited the scene around 14:30 hrs, and recovered four .32 spent shells, and one warhead were recovered.

“Bacchus was contacted at Fairfield and one .32 Taurus pistol, along with three live matching rounds were found in his possession. Further investigations revealed that Fawaz Bacchus is licensed to carry the said firearm. He was arrested and escorted to the Aurora Police Station along with the firearm,” the police said.

Meanwhile, around 16:00 hrs, Bacchus was escorted from the Aurora Police Station back to his home at Fairfield by Commander Shivbaran and a party of policemen.

Police searched the suspect’s home, and one Red Jacket .223 semi-automatic rifle, along with 32 live matching rounds, two magazines and an Escort 12-gauge shotgun along with three live 12-gauge cartridges and one empty casing were found inside his house.

“Bacchus is licensed to carry both the shotgun and rifle. Police also seized both weapons, in addition to the .32 pistol. Bacchus remains in custody as investigations continue,” the police said.