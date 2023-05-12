News Archives
Police investigating death of 37-year-old miner
POLICE are investigating the death of a 37-year-old miner, Royan Casey, who died at Ekereku River, one of the tributaries of the Cuyuni River in Region Seven.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that Casey was employed with Simeon Seaforth as a pitman at Oban Backdam, and would experience bouts of seizures regularly since he had epilepsy.

However, around 05:00 hrs on Wednesday, Casey went to the General Manager, Dexter John’s camp and asked for a flight to take him to Georgetown since he was feeling unwell.
Around 06:00 hrs, John left with Casey via boat towards the Correira airstrip. While on their way and about 15 minutes from the airstrip, Casey began gasping for breath and told John that he was unable to breathe.

“He suddenly leaned forward and became motionless. He was observed to be drooling from his mouth,” police said.

The body was taken to the airstrip, and a report was made to the Ekereku Police Station around 08:30 hrs, after which police examined the body at the airstrip for marks of violence, but there was none.

Casey’s body was then taken to Georgetown via aircraft and then to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

