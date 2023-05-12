News Archives
Local officials, US Assistant Secretary advance discussions on climate issues
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, on Wednesday, engaged State Department Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources, Geoffrey Pyatt, during a meeting that addressed several issues of mutual interest. Accompanying Pyatt were US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch; Matthew Taylor, Assistant to State Department Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources; Brian Hall, Political and Economic Counsellor at US Embassy Georgetown, and Thomas Seger, Economic and Commercial Officer at US Embassy Georgetown (Office of the Vice President photo)
–Guyana’s immense forests, plans for economic diversification

DEPARTMENT of State Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Assistant Secretary, Geoffrey R. Pyatt, during his visit to Guyana on May 10, held a series of meetings with government officials and business leaders to discuss energy security in Guyana, the United States, and globally.

According to a press statement from the US Embassy, Assistant Secretary Pyatt discussed the US-Caribbean Partnership to address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030), including the advancement of clean energy resources and resilient energy infrastructure in a timely manner, and on a sustainable and affordable basis.

He also took the opportunity to discuss Guyana’s immense forests, plans for economic diversification, and major infrastructure upgrades such as the transformational gas to energy project.
“The PACC 2030 establishes a framework to elevate U.S. cooperation with Caribbean countries to support climate adaptation and strengthen energy security, while building the resilience of critical infrastructure and local economies to the climate crisis.

“PACC 2030 will serve as the U.S. government’s primary mechanism for regional climate adaptation and resilience and energy co-operation through 2030, as we work toward meeting the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” the US embassy said.

