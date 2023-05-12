GPA must ensure accountability, transparency and fair elections

Dear Editor,

I AM seeing very worrying developments in the lead up to the Guyana Press Association’s (GPA)’s Annual General Meeting and elections, which must be addressed now if there is to be an atmosphere of accountability, transparency, fairness and a levelled playing field for all contenders.

The GPA owes it to the society, region and, I dare say, the world to ensure that the elections for its President and the new executive are not marred in accusations of fraud, voter disenfranchisement, voter suppression, skullduggery or rigging.

It has a duty to ensure that these elections are above board and meet the highest benchmarks of transparency, accountability and fairness because GPA stated that it stands for those things while it is committed to democracy and the upholding of the law, at all times.

Need I remind the public, that GPA has criticised the PPP/C Administration and to a lesser extent the A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Administration, and those political parties for various infractions that it said could allegedly jeopardise freedom of expression and press, risking the lives of journalists, and limit the access to information in the last decade. It also criticised the lack of transparency and accountability of these organisations at various times in its history.

So, damming are these developments and accusations that one wonders why the GPA is allowing its “good name” to be dragged through the mud and open itself to criticism in this manner.

Firstly, the current executive has had ample time to plan for these elections. It has had a maximum of three years to be ready and prepared.

So, I find it strange to hear that it cannot supply its Preliminary Voters List (PVL) to the competing parties ahead of voting on Sunday. What is even more perplexing and worrisome is that they allegedly self-imposed or came up with a deadline by which members are to have their dues and fees paid up or they will be disenfranchised.

It does not state in the GPA Constitution, that the practice of not giving the PVL in a reasonable time or ahead of the elections will result in members being disenfranchised. It is illegal and the current executive must know they are playing with fire by implementing such a draconian rule.

If my memory serves me correctly, I recall members being registered as voters and paying up dues even when the current President was contesting in the polls in 2018 up to the day of the elections.

So, get the PVL to all competitors who would like to go up for Presidency now. They are entitled to know even if they are not yet nominated. It is unfair for the current President and so-called secretary to be the only ones that know.

My experience from what happened in 2020, at the national level with the elections, makes me feel as though the padding of the PVL, disenfranchisement of eligible voters, and all manner of skullduggery are taking place in secrecy with the GPA elections.

Secondly, the incumbent President does not command the unanimous support of the media fraternity in Guyana. She is holding on to power which has been exercised in direct violation of the GPA constitution. Where are the documents to support a decision to postpone the elections in 2020? I would like irrefutable evidence of this in the name of transparency.

This is sheer greed and fighting for power at work here in the GPA. After all, every other media operative that plans on running for President, has had one term, that is why I believe that it is worrisome and strange that the current President with a worn-out executive would seek re-election.

Are there not young intelligent and promising people in the media and press who want to run for the President and the executive posts?

If they keep the senior positions amongst the four member group, they do not inspire change, enterprise, new ideas, and a paradigm-shift of the focus and spirit of this age-old body. There is no continuity in leadership and young people are deliberately not a part of the process to revolutionise the media both traditional, new, and social media in Guyana.

Thirdly, the State Media is underrepresented at these meetings and elections because of the biases and one-sided nature of consecutive GPA bodies.

The GPA must do something more to incorporate them into the entity, but they are not likely to be part of these elections if there is an air of secrecy and illegality.

I noticed that several prominent members are complaining about the registration process to become a member of the organisation, access to press passes and other things.

Fourthly, there is the allegation of a lack of financial accountability which must be addressed apart from PLV. The Press Association must lay bare its audited accounts, accounts for trips and resources used by the current GPA Executive, as well as a number of worrisome financial practices that ensued during the years 2018-2023.

In conclusion, the GPA cannot want to be wrong and strong at the same time. It must not be duplicitous and hypocritical. It must not be strict on transparency, accountability and democracy in society but then turn around and exhibit the opposite of those benchmarks inside its own organisation.

I want a fair election for the GPA and that could only happen when the voter’s list is known, secrecy is removed, and all eligible members are registered now.

GPA must get their act together!

Yours Truly,

Michael Younge

Journalist, Communications Professional