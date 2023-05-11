New Chief-of-Staff engages ranks, employees on main bases

NEWLY appointed Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, has commenced his leadership of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) with a series of visits and interactions with all ranks and civilian employees serving at all of the main bases.

During these interactions, Brigadier Khan emphasised his desire to move the Force forward, building on the foundation laid by his predecessors.

At Defence Headquarters, on Tuesday, Brigadier Khan addressed the packed auditorium and thanked those present for their decision to serve, adding that service was the best expression of love for the country. In this vein, he encouraged them to continue to do their part towards the development of the Force.

Brigadier Khan emphasised the need for continuous learning and growth and stressed the importance of reading and its role in empowering ranks with the knowledge to become better decision-makers.

Brigadier Khan shared his optimism about the journey ahead, positively asserting that the Force would only improve.

“I believe there will be challenges … there will be good challenges. I believe you will make the right decision. I believe that you will continue to serve the way you have been serving and I believe that, together, we will make the Force better. We will work together to ensure that this Force remains intact, a Force of example and a Force that will influence society and not society influencing us,’’ Brigadier Khan said.