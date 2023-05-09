News Archives
Sir Mars was a gifted person
Dear Editor,
EVERYONE has a life and some have multiple. I’ve never judged anyone for their choice and always admire those who contribute to society.

Sir Mars was an exceptional person, who got mixed reactions from society but successfully achieved the status as an educator.

Editor, I never got the opportunity to meet the individual, but the few videos posted of him enlightened my days.

Apart from public life, everyone has a private life and it’s sad to see such a gifted person’s life snuffed out so prematurely. My condolences to the loved ones and I hope the perpetrator pays for his/her actions.

Yours sincerely,
Sahadeo Bates

 

