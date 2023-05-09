President calls for corporate support of footballers

H.E. Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has called on corporate Guyana to throw their support behind Guyana’s Golden Jaguars football team.

The President, via his Facebook page on Monday, called on those in the relevant agencies to come to the rescue of Guyana’s senior national football team.

“I am calling on corporate Guyana to back our national footballers, both men and women, in their quest to bring glory to our country. I am confident in their ability and will spare no effort in giving them the best possible chance at being the best they can be. It is the shift from the unimaginable to the imaginable that needs us all to get on board.”

Let’s go Golden Jaguars!!, he continued.

The president has been a strong advocate for local sport, holding several meetings with athletes over the past year to address concerns within their disciplines