Mars stabbed multiple times before being pinned against a fence

–police investigations reveal

POLICE are investigating the murder of Kirwyn Mars, a well-known entertainer and educator from New Settlers Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara.

According to a police report, the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 hours on the night of May 7 at 1654 Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara, where Mars was in the company of a male occupant (the suspect) in his grey Mitsubishi RVR vehicle, registration number PZZ-6438.

Enquiries into the incident revealed that Mars and the suspect had a “misunderstanding” that escalated, and both parties armed themselves with knives, resulting in injuries to both men.

Mars attempted to escape from the vehicle, but the suspect reversed the car, hitting the victim and pinning him against a fence on the eastern side of the street, which runs north to south. The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled on foot in a southern direction.

Upon investigation, the police recovered two knives from the scene, and discovered multiple lacerations on Mars’ body, including to the face, head, hand, shoulder, forehead, above the left eye, right side chest, and back.

The body was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Memorial Garden Funeral Home, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Authorities have interviewed several individuals in the area, and investigations are ongoing.

The incident has caused shock and sadness within the community, as Mars was a respected figure and well-known entertainer and educator.