GCA’s NBS 40-over 2nd division weekend round-up

By Sean Devers

EIGHT matches were contested in the GCA’s New Building Society (NBS) 40 overs second Division cricket tournament in the city over the week-end.

At the Police Ground Eve Leary MYO beat Sophia by six wickets yesterday after making 141-4 in reply to the 137 all out made by Sophia.

Malcome Morris was the only batter to offer token resistance with 22 while Kishan da Silvia made 18.

Keon Morris had 5-30 while Jonathan Rampersaud and Sagar Heritaramani took two wickets each for MYO, who were led by 42 from Omesh Danram, 37 from Zynul Ramsammy and 29 from Ershad Ali.

At MSC, the home team, by 63 from Nkosie Barker and 58 from Shaquille Mosely made 267-9 as Joel Gilkes (3-43) and Andel Manoharlall 2-58 where the wicket-takers for Agricola who were 72-4 in 14. 2 when rain stopped play.

Nasrudeen Ally made 38 as Marcus Watkins had 3-14 and Trevon France 1-4, taking the other wicket to fall.

Fifteen overs have to be bowled to constitute a game but there was some uncertainty about the result being an abandoned match since Malteenoes are claiming that the Agricola batters were called off of the field before the Umpires asked for the covers to be brought out.

At GDF, the Soldiers made 215-9 with Kurt Lovell (58), Quincy McPherson (36) and Keith Simpson (29) being the main scorers.

Thaddeus Lovell took 3-19 while Devon Lord and Krisna Singh had two wickets each for GCC, who reached 152-7 in 28.2 when rain stopped play.

Skipper Ryan Hemraj scored 49 while Lennox Andrews took 3-39.

At DCC, DCC beat Bel Air Rubis by seven wickets after making 177-3 replying to Bel Air Rubis’ 176 all out.

Andrew Samaroo hit a well compiled 61 while the burly David Mohammed threw his bat around and walked into the pacers in his cameo unbeaten 31 to help his team for 96-8 to their eventual total.

Ezekiel Wilson followed up his 4-for on Saturday with 5-18 while Dexter George had 2-20.

DCC were led to victory by fluent 56 from Brandon Jaikarran and an unbeaten 48 from Nkosie Beaton while Jonathon Van Lange chipped with an unbeaten 23

On Saturday, at Police, the host beat Diplomats by 151 runs.

Led by a brilliant unbeaten 116 from 77 balls with seven fours and five sixes from Pernell London, 75 from 41 balls with two fours and eight sixes, 39 from Chemroy Kendall and 38 from Troy Benn, Police amassed 318-4 off 40 overs.

Diplomats were bowled out for 167 in 34.1 with extras contributing 35, Shemroy Griffith (22) and Nigel Simpson (15) being the main scorers.

Benn returned with the ball to take 3-31 and London had 3-33.

At QC, MYO beat QC by 99 runs despite 92 from Anthony Lim.

MYO led by fifties from Dhanram (55), Ramsammy (76), Yekini Favorite (60) and Heritaramani (53), made 320-8 in 40 overs as Mohammed Nassir and Carl Kumar took two wickets each.

QC in reply made 221 all out in 34.4 overs as Lim fell seven short of a century.

At DCC, the host beat Everest by 47 runs after making 179 and dismissing the visitors for 128.

Shemar Yearwood (37) and Van Lang (31) were the main scorers for DCC as Nityanand Mathura took 3-36.

Wilson (4-21) and Wavell Allen (3-23) did the damage with the ball as only Denish Mangal and Kishan Tracy (32) reached 30 in a losing effort for the Camp Road side.